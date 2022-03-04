Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody gets Trump endorsement for re-election bid

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody received an endorsement for her 2022 re-election campaign from former President Donald Trump Friday morning.

In a statement, Trump praised the public record of Moody's actions while in office.

"Since being elected in 2018, Ashley has supported Florida's men and women in Law Enforcement and made safety her top priority," Trump wrote. "Ashley Moody will never let you down, and I give her my Complete and Total Endorsement!"

The Republican attorney general assumed office in January 2019 after winning the seat in an election three months prior over challengers Sean Shaw and Jeffrey Siskind.

Moody responded to Trump's endorsement on Twitter by thanking the former President for his support.

"Thank you President Trump for your continued support of me and our efforts to protect Floridians," Moody wrote in a tweet. "Your commitment to our brave men and women in law enforcement and focused work to strengthen our border helped us in our efforts to combat drug and human trafficking."

As of March 4, Moody is running unopposed in her Republican primary election. There are two candidates in the race on the Democratic Party side, Aramis Ayla and Jim Lewis.

The Republican primary election date is Aug. 23, 2022, and the general election date is Nov. 8, 2022.