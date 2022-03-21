Florida approves $800 million for public, charter school teacher compensation

WELLINGTON, Fla. (WTXL) — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis announced Monday that state public and charter school teachers will receive a raise in compensation.

The governor said at a news conference at Renaissance Charter School that public and charter school teachers across the state will receive $800 million in initiatives towards compensation.

According to DeSantis, the increase was part of a line item in the state budget approved by the Florida House of Representatives, the Senate and Gov. DeSantis during this year's legislative session.