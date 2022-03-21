Watch
NewsFlorida News

Actions

Florida approves $800 million for public, charter school teacher compensation

Florida Gov. DeSantis announced Monday
Teacher pay
MGN Online
Teacher pay
Teacher pay
Posted at 11:45 AM, Mar 21, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-21 11:47:20-04

WELLINGTON, Fla. (WTXL) — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis announced Monday that state public and charter school teachers will receive a raise in compensation.

The governor said at a news conference at Renaissance Charter School that public and charter school teachers across the state will receive $800 million in initiatives towards compensation.

According to DeSantis, the increase was part of a line item in the state budget approved by the Florida House of Representatives, the Senate and Gov. DeSantis during this year's legislative session.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Apps

ABC 27 Streaming