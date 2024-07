TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — In a news release issued July 9, the Florida Department of Transportation said, "the 'Free State of Florida' has been placed on all welcome signs offering a warm welcome to visitors as they enter and leave on major state roadways."

FDOT added that the new signage now features messages highlighting Florida's status as a top tourist destination, including "Hurry Back" signs that pay homage to the historic mid-century welcome centers.