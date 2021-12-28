Watch
Florida adds 39,000 new COVID cases from Christmas weekend

Posted at 9:22 PM, Dec 27, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-27 21:22:20-05

MIAMI (AP) — Florida reported 39,000 new COVID-19 cases from the Christmas weekend, as thousands of people waited in lines for tests following holiday gatherings and flights on crowded airplanes.

Florida reported 17,955 new cases from Sunday and another 21,040 cases from Christmas Day, according to figures from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Florida has seen a sharp increase in new COVID-19 cases in the past week. Last Friday, it added more than 32,000 cases, a day after reporting 31,000 in one day as well.

Following the Christmas weekend, thousands of Floridians around the state lined up sometimes for hours Monday to get COVID-19 tests.

