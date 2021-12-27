Watch
FLHSMV provides tips for safe travel during holidays

Agency stresses a sober designated driver
Posted at 2:56 PM, Dec 27, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-27 14:56:01-05

The Florida Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles released tips for traveling safe during the holidays.

It stressed the importance of a designated sober driver.

Responsible planning means designating a driver or planning to use a ride share service before your holiday celebrating begins.

  • Plan a safe way home before the fun begins.
  • Buckle Up. A seatbelt is your vehicle’s most important safety feature, but it only works if you use it.
  • If you’re impaired and did not designate a driver, use a ride service, call a sober friend or family member, or use public transportation so you are sure to get home safely.
  • If you happen to see an impaired driver on the road, don’t hesitate to contact local law enforcement or dial *FHP (*347). This call could save a life.
  • And remember, possession of an open alcoholic beverage container in a vehicle (in motion or stopped) by the driver and or the passenger(s) is a violation of Florida law.
