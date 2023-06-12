Flags lowered to half-staff to honor victims of shooting at Pulse Nightclub

Flags across Florida were at half-staff Monday night to mark seven years since the Pulse Nightclub shooting. 49 people were killed on Latin Night at the popular gay bar.

Orlando's Mayor honored the lives lost on social media Sunday. Vowing to continue support for the survivors and victims' families.

The victims were honored with a 44-foot wide mural and an overnight vigil at the sight of the club. People gathered around 2 a.m. Monday morning. That's about when the gunman started shooting.

At the time, it was the worst mass shooting in modern US history.

Carlos Guillermo Smith, a former Florida State Representative and an LGBTQ advocate, said the state is forgetting some of the lessons learned after the shooting.

"I think it's really really important for young people, particularly Lgbtq. Young people who are finding out about the tragedy at Pulse Nightclub," said Smith. "They need to know that they are loved, that they have people who are fighting for them every single day, and that their lives matter."

Smith condemned some of the legislation Florida has recently passed, including permitless carry law and law banning instruction on sexual orientation and gender identity in schools.