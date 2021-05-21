Fla. DEO announces more than $74 million available for Job Growth Grant Fund

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The Florida Department of Economic Opportunity announced Thursday that they are accepting economic development project proposals for more than $74 million in Florida Job Growth Grant Funds.

The grants will assist communities in funding workforce training and public infrastructure projects to support growth and employment in Florida, according to the DEO.

The 2019-2020 state budget has $24 million still available for the Job Growth Grant Funds, and an additional $50 million was included in the 2021-2022 General Appropriations Act.

The state budget is expected to be signed in the coming weeks. Once signed, there will be a combined total of more than $74 million available for the Florida Job Growth Grant Fund.

“Infrastructure projects and workforce training are vital to the state's economic growth and resiliency,” said Gov. Ron DeSantis. “These new funds are made available through the Florida Job Growth Grant Fund, which will help Florida communities ensure they are resilient, prepared for all economic possibilities, and achieve their economic goals.”

DEO will provide funding for "projects that focus on rapidly developing a highly-skilled workforce and on infrastructure initiatives that attract businesses, create jobs, and promote economic growth," said a press release.

DEO will begin accepting proposals for workforce training and infrastructure projects immediately and will continue to accept proposals until all funds have been awarded.

If applicants have submitted a proposal previously, DEO encourages people to resubmit a current proposal.

To learn more about the grant fund or to download an application, click here. For further assistance, please email JobGrowth@deo.myflorida.com.