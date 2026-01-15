FL GOP Chair Evan Power announces bid for House seat as Dunn steps down

Evan Power, the chair for Florida's Republican Party, is running for Congress in 2026.

He's looking to replace Congressman Neal Dunn, who represents Florida's 2nd Congressional District which includes Tallahassee and a large part of the panhandle.

Power calls himself a "battle-tested conservative" who has stood with President Trump.

He is also a 3-time Trump delegate and a member of the Electoral College.

He shared about his candidacy on social media.

Florida became the gold standard for winning as a conservative - because we fought, we organized, and we never backed down.



Join Team Power 👇👇https://t.co/OvhxRqucBk pic.twitter.com/w7wU5TqUFn — Evan Power (@EvanPower) January 14, 2026

The statement said in part:

“Florida became the gold standard for winning as a conservative — because we fought, we organized, and we never backed down,” Power said in the statement. “I stood with President Trump then, and I’ll stand with him in Congress to stop the radical left, secure our border, strengthen our military, grow our economy, and always put America First.” Florida GOP Chair Evan Power

Power teased his congressional bid Tuesday, telling our Capitol Reporter Forrest Saunders he was "strongly considering" running for Rep. Dunn's seat.

Rep. Dunn announced he would not seek re-election Tuesday after five terms in office.

In a statement, he said "the time has come to pass the torch to new conservative leaders."

Rep. Dunn also said he wanted to spend more time with his family.

Want to see more local news? Visit the WTXL ABC 27 Website.

Stay in touch with us anywhere, anytime.

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram and X.