Fl deputy to make full recovery after being shot Saturday, per Dixie County Sheriff's Office

DIXIE COUNTY, FL — The Dixie County Sheriff's Office says Deputy Cody Pope, who was shot during an incident Saturday, is set to make a full recovery.

In a Facebook post, DCSO says Deputy Pope was shot while responding to a call about someone firing shots into an occupied building off Highway 349. The sheriff's office says no one was hit, only the building, but says when deputies arrived on the scene, the suspect began firing at deputies, and during the shootout, Pope was hit. The suspect was also hit and both were taken to a local medical facility for treatment.

On Sunday, DCSO said the Florida Department of Law Enforcement issued a capital felony warrant for attempted homicide of a law enforcement officer for 54-year-old Christopher Thomas Van Ness. The report states Van Ness was taken into custody by the Alachua County Sheriff’s Office and remains hospitalized at this time.

They say the investigation remains active and thanked the community and assisting agencies for their response and support.

