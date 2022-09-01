FHP: Safety tips for Labor Day travel

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — The Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles and the Florida Highway Patrol are reminding drivers to exercise caution as they travel during Labor Day weekend.

“As Labor Day approaches, please keep safety at the forefront of your travel plans. While many of us will take this long weekend to celebrate with family and friends, our FHP Troopers and first responders will be working to respond to and protect our safety,” said FLHSMV Executive Director, Terry L. Rhodes. “Historically in Florida, more crashes occur on the Friday before Labor Day than any other day during the four-day travel period. No matter how far your destination may be, please remember to buckle up, slow down, and never drive impaired.”

FLHSMV reported 4,016 in 2021 from the Friday before Labor Day through Labor Day across Florida. Forty-one fatalities resulted from these crashes, eight of which involved drugs or alcohol.

FHB Crash Data* for Labor Day Weekend 2021



Fri. 9/3/2021 Sat. 9/4/2021 Sun. 9/5/2021 Mon. 9/6/2021 Total Total Crashes 1,343 999 886 788 4,016 Total Fatalities 12 8 10 11 41 Total Serious Bodily Injuries 54 34 46 37 171

*All data is preliminary as of 8/23/2022. Crash counts are for distinct events; Fatalities and SBIs are distinct person counts.

FLHSMV and FHP offer the following tips to keep you and your loved ones safe this holiday weekend:

Don’t drive impaired. If you are planning to have alcoholic beverages, plan to have a designated driver or ride share service get you home safely. Never drive drug impaired.

If you see an impaired or aggressive driver, call *FHP (*347) or 911.

Obey speed limits and practice courtesy on the highway.

Buckle up. Your seat belt is your vehicle’s best safety feature.

ATVs and off-road vehicles are to be driven on unpaved roadways – never the highway.

Don’t drive distracted. Keep your eyes on the road, hands on the wheel, and mind on driving.

Get plenty of rest before you get behind the wheel. Drowsy driving can be just as dangerous as impaired driving.

AAA will also be offering its "Tow to Go" program from 6 p.m. Sept. 2 through 6 a.m. Sept. 6.

This program provides free, safe transportation for impaired drivers. AAA does ask that this program be used as a "safety net" and encourages drivers to plan for a designated driver before celebrating.

The number for "Tow to Go" is (855) 2-TOW-2-GO or (855) 286-9246.