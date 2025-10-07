Federal Judge denies second attempt to block review of Florida's “Social Media Ban” Law

WASHINGTON — A Florida federal judge has denied a second attempt by the State of Florida to dismiss the lawsuit involving the Computer & Communications Industry Association. In a release, the lawsuit looked to block parts of Florida HB3, which is a law that would restrict protected free speech in violation of the Constitution.

The release states, CCIA and its co-Plaintiff NetChoice filed the suit last October, explaining that this statute violates the First Amendment and other federal laws by blocking and restricting minors from using certain websites to view lawful content.

Stephanie Joyce, Senior Vice President and Chief of Staff, who is the Director of CCIA’s Litigation Center, said,

"This Florida law deserves exacting review on several legal grounds. The Court’s ruling today ensures it gets that review under not only the First Amendment but also for the ways it undercuts federal privacy law. Our full challenge will continue, and we will keep fighting this unconstitutional, badly conceived statute.”

