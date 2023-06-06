Federal court pauses enforcement of Florida's transgender healthcare ban against challengers

TALLAHASSEE, FLa. — Florida parents who are challenging the state's ban on gender-affirming care for minors now have access to medical care for their transgender kids while the ban's legal challenge continues.

Tuesday, a federal district court issued an order blocking the enforcement of Florida state Boards of Medicine and Osteopathic Medicine rules, which bans medical care for transgender kids, in addition to provisions to SB 254 that organizes the rules with added civil and criminal penalties.

One woman who is challenging the ban for herself and her daughter Susan said her and her husband are heartbroken and worried about not being able to care for their daughter in the way she know she needs. "I’m sure most any parent can imagine the sense of powerlessness that comes from being unable to do something as basic as get medical care for your child," the parent said. "Today my entire family is breathing a huge sigh of relief knowing we can now access the treatment that we know will keep Susan healthy and allow her to continue being the happy, confident child she has been."

According to Human Rights Campaign's press release, the families challenging the ban are represented by Southern Legal Counsel, GLBTQ Legal Advocates & Defenders, the National Center for Lesbian Rights, and the Human Rights Campaign. They released the following statement below: