FDLE offers tips for online shopping season

U.S. spending on Cyber Monday is expected to be between $10.2 billion and $11.3 billion, according to estimates from Adobe.

With this large number of purchases in mind, the Florida Department of Law Enforcement has released some tips to stay safe during the online holiday shopping season.

Shop with reputable retailers.

Don’t use public Wi-Fi.

Use strong passwords.

Check site security before you buy (look for the lock icon and an “https:” URL, not “http:”).

Pay with credit and not debit.

Avoid clicking on suspicious links with offers that seem too good to be true; instead, visit the retailer’s site directly.

Keep your device software and apps updated.

For more information about online security, you can click here.