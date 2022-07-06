FDLE issues AMBER Alert for missing female teenager of Jupiter

JUPITER, Fla. (WTXL) — The Florida Department of Law Enforcement issued an AMBER Alert Tuesday for a missing 15-year-old female from Palm Beach County.

According to the FDLE, Ashley Reyes-Hernandez, 5-foot-2, 162 pounds, Hispanic, with brown hair and brown eyes, was last seen in the area of the 100 block of 4th Street in Jupiter, Florida Saturday, July 2.

She was last seen wearing a black hooded sweater, a black and yellow T-shirt, light blue jeans with rips and black high-top Adidas shoes.

Reyes-Hernandez may be in the company of Oliver Ramos, 5-foot-7, Hispanic male, brown eyes and brown hair, who was last seen wearing a white long sleeve Hollister shirt with blue sleeves, light blue jeans with rips, black socks and blue and gold sandals.

The FDLE says they are both of Jupiter and may be traveling in a dark colored minivan with tinted windows.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of both individuals are asked to contact the Jupiter Police Department at 561-799-4455 or dial 911.