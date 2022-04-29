UPDATE: Missing child from Jacksonville found safe

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (WTXL) — Update, 4:08 p.m.:

FDLE reports that eight-year-old Ja'rell Lewis was found safe.

Florida law enforcement officials have issued an alert for a missing child.

According to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, an Amber Alert has been issued for Ja’rell Lewis, an 8-year-old, Black male from Jacksonville, Florida in Duval County.

Lewis is listed at 4-foot-6, 80 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. FDLE notes Lewis was last seen in the area of the 2600 block of University Blvd. North in Jacksonville, Florida.

The alert notes Lewis may be in the company of Terrell Lewis and may be traveling in a 2006 Suzuki Forenza with a state of Florida license plate number 72BEYB.

Terrell Lewis is a Black male from Jacksonville, age 37, who is bald, with brown eyes, listed at 5-foot-9, 150 pounds.

FDLE notes do not approach if located, but contact law enforcement officials at the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office at 904-630-0500 or 911.