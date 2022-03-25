FDLE Commissioner Rick Swearingen to retire in September

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Florida Department of Law Enforcement Commissioner Rick Swearingen announced Friday morning that he will retire in September after 38 years with FDLE.

"While I have thoroughly enjoyed my 38 years with FDLE, the time has come for FDLE to move in a new direction," he told members.

Swearingen was appointed to lead the agency in 2014 by then-Governor Rick Scott.

Before being appointed to the commissioner, he lead the Florida Capitol Police, where he was responsible for protecting the State Capitol complex.

Gov. DeSantis's office praised Swearingen's service to Florida and said that a candidate to replace him will be announced soon.