Families of the missing visit site of Florida condo collapse

SURFSIDE, Fla. (AP) — Families of the missing have visited the scene of the Florida condo building collapse.

The visit on Sunday took place as rescuers kept digging through the mound of rubble and clinging to hope that someone could still be alive somewhere under the broken concrete and twisted metal.

The death toll rose by just four people, to a total of nine confirmed dead. But after almost four full days of search-and-rescue efforts, more than 150 additional people remained missing in Surfside. No one has been pulled alive from the pile since Thursday, hours after the collapse.