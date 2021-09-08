Watch
Ex-officer accused of taking $50K from Florida police union

Steven Depolo
Posted at 12:46 PM, Sep 08, 2021
CLERMONT, Fla. (WTXL) — Officials say a former police officer has been arrested on felony charges, accused of stealing nearly $50,000 from a police union while he was its president.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement says former Clermont officer Jeremy Kevitt obtained an ATM card in 2014.

They say he used money from the Clermont Police Officers Union bank accounts without approval.

The theft was discovered last November when overdraft notices came in.

Investigators said that when they confronted Kevitt, he was defensive and complained that he did not have help managing the account.

Kevitt was arrested Friday on charges of grand theft and organized fraud.

