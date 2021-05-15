Watch
NewsFlorida News

Actions

Ex-Florida House speaker Ralph Turlington dies at 100

items.[0].image.alt
Joe Skipper/ASSOCIATED PRESS
Florida Gov. Bob Graham, left, answers a question, about a tour of Caribbean countries to promote trade with Florida. Graham will be joined on the 5-day tour by businesspeople and political leaders including education commissioner Ralph Turlington, center, and senate President Curtis Peterson (D-Lakeland). Stops in Trinidad, Tobago, Dominica, Barbados and Grenada are planned, Graham said during a press conference at Miami International Airport Sunday, Oct. 21, 1984 before the group departed. (AP Photo/Joe Skipper)
Ex-Florida House speaker Ralph Turlington dies at 100
Posted at 7:54 PM, May 15, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-15 19:54:04-04

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Former Florida House speaker and education commissioner Ralph Turlington has died at 100.

During 24 years in the Legislature representing the Gainesville area and 12 years as education commissioner, Turlington pushed through the state lottery, the corporate income tax and open records laws.

Two notable buildings are named after him: the Department of Education headquarters at Tallahassee and a hall at his alma mater, the University of Florida.

He served as speaker from 1966 to 1968. He was education commissioner from 1975 to 1987. His family says he died on Wednesday in North Carolina.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
nnlw.png

News Literacy Project