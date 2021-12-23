Ex-Florida Department of Corrections Secretary Louie Wainwright dead at 98

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The Florida Department of Corrections (FDC) announced Thursday the passing of former secretary Louie L. Wainwright.

He was 98-years-old.

Secretary Wainwright was a lifelong public servant, appointed as Secretary of Corrections in 1962 and leading the agency for 25 years. As the longest serving Secretary nationally, he was a pioneer in the corrections field.

“The loss of Secretary Wainwright is not only a loss for those in the corrections field but also to the State of Florida,” said FDC Secretary Ricky Dixon. “Secretary Wainwright was a visionary and stood for his convictions refusing to back down when faced with adversity. His dedication and courage led to incredible change in the treatment of the incarcerated. He led the charge to create excellence in corrections and transparency of the entire system.”

Some of Wainwrights professional credits include: