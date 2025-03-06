Escambia County Sheriff's Office reports no signs of active shooter on NAS Pensacola

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL — Escambia County Sheriff's Office responded to reports of an active shooter on board Corry Station, which is a part of Naval Air Station Pensacola Thursday mid-morning.

ECSO says once on scene they did a sweep of the building and found no signs of active shooter and there are no injuries reported.

NAS Pensacola went on lockdown as authorities searched the grounds.

NAS Pensacola Navy Security Forces and local law enforcement entities are responding to an active shooter situation March 6 onboard Corry Station. (1/3) — NAS Pensacola (@NASPCOLA) March 6, 2025

"Our Security team is responding swiftly and expertly with our local law enforcement partners," said Capt. Chandra Newman. "Our concern is always the safety and welfare of our service members and their families." (2/3) — NAS Pensacola (@NASPCOLA) March 6, 2025

Gates to NAS Pensacola and Corry Station areas of operations are closed. More information will be posted to the air station's social media sites as it becomes available. (3/3) — NAS Pensacola (@NASPCOLA) March 6, 2025

ECSO says they are doing a second sweep of the building.

NAS Pensacola says both the Main gate and West Gate are closed. Individuals on NAS Pensacola are advised to follow directions from the air station's Navy Security Forces personnel.

