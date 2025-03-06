Watch Now
NewsFlorida News

Actions

Escambia County Sheriff's Office reports no signs of active shooter on NAS Pensacola

ECSO received calls about shots fired on Corry Station which is a part of Naval Air Station Pensacola.
Posted
and last updated

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL — Escambia County Sheriff's Office responded to reports of an active shooter on board Corry Station, which is a part of Naval Air Station Pensacola Thursday mid-morning.

ECSO says once on scene they did a sweep of the building and found no signs of active shooter and there are no injuries reported.

NAS Pensacola went on lockdown as authorities searched the grounds.

ECSO says they are doing a second sweep of the building.

NAS Pensacola says both the Main gate and West Gate are closed. Individuals on NAS Pensacola are advised to follow directions from the air station's Navy Security Forces personnel.

Want to see more local news? Visit the WTXL ABC 27 Website.

Stay in touch with us anywhere, anytime.

Like us on Facebook

Follow us onInstagramand X.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
In Your Neighborhood promo

More News In Your Neighborhood