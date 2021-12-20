Duke Energy to provide grants to area Florida counties

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WTXL) — The Duke Energy Foundation has awarded $523,000 in grants to support a wide range of emergency preparedness efforts, as well as diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives throughout Florida.

Tallahassee’s Council of Culture and Arts was awarded $10,000.

The Council of Culture & Arts program will allow COCA to directly address several of the current needs in their schools and community by making funding, resources and materials more accessible, and by fostering more equity, diversity and community engagement in their school arts programs.

Franklin County, Madison County, and Wakulla County Emergency Management agencies were awarded $10,000 each.

Franklin County Emergency Management will assemble and distribute “Hurricane Preparedness Buckets” to vulnerable populations in Franklin County. Buckets will include survival supplies and information to increase the community’s ability to be resilient following a disaster.

Madison County Emergency Management will purchase a mass notification system for emergency alerts. The mass notification system will be utilized for important preparedness and response information to be distributed to citizens quickly during disaster response and recovery.

Wakulla County Emergency Management will increase community resiliency and the capability to respond to disasters by providing a preparedness event and equipping a Wakulla County Emergency Management Community Emergency Response Team (CERT) that could be utilized in public outreach and disaster events.