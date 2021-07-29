Watch
Disney World requiring masks indoors again, regardless of vaccination status

John Raoux/AP
FILE - In this Monday, March 16, 2020, file photo, the road to the entrance of Walt Disney World has few cars, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. Two more unions have reached agreements with Walt Disney World over furloughs caused by the theme park resort's closure during the new coronavirus outbreak. The agreements reached late Friday, April 10, apply to security guards and workers involved in facilities and operations. (AP Photo/John Raoux, File)
Posted at 10:27 PM, Jul 28, 2021
ORLANDO, Fla. (WFTS) — Disney World announced late Wednesday that all guests will be required to wear masks in the park regardless of vaccination status.

According to their website, beginning July 30, face coverings are required for all Guests (ages 2 and up) while indoors and in Disney buses, monorail, and Disney Skyliner, regardless of vaccination status. This includes upon entering and throughout all attractions. Face coverings remain optional for all Guests in outdoor common areas.

The change in policy comes after the recent announcement by the CDC that Americans should again wear masks in public, vaccinated or not.

