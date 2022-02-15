Disney World to make masks optional for vaccinated guests

ORLANDO, Fla. — Walt Disney World has updated its mask policy, making masks optional for fully vaccinated guests beginning February 17.

This new policy will apply to both outdoor and indoor locations, according to the park's website. Masks will still be required "by all guests (ages 2 and up) on enclosed Disney transportation, including Disney buses, monorails and Disney Skyliner."

Disney states that guests who are not fully vaccinated are expected to continue wearing face coverings.

The full policy can be found online here.