Disney World to make masks optional for vaccinated guests

John Raoux/AP
FILE - In this Monday, March 16, 2020, file photo, the road to the entrance of Walt Disney World has few cars, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. Two more unions have reached agreements with Walt Disney World over furloughs caused by the theme park resort's closure during the new coronavirus outbreak. The agreements reached late Friday, April 10, apply to security guards and workers involved in facilities and operations. (AP Photo/John Raoux, File)
Posted at 1:53 PM, Feb 15, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-15 13:55:39-05

ORLANDO, Fla. — Walt Disney World has updated its mask policy, making masks optional for fully vaccinated guests beginning February 17.

This new policy will apply to both outdoor and indoor locations, according to the park's website. Masks will still be required "by all guests (ages 2 and up) on enclosed Disney transportation, including Disney buses, monorails and Disney Skyliner."

Disney states that guests who are not fully vaccinated are expected to continue wearing face coverings.

The full policy can be found online here.

