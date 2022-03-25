DeSantis signs bill creating term limits for school board, allow parental input on books

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Florida Governor Ron DeSantis signed a bill Friday that will create term limits for school board members and allow parents to review textbooks.

HB 1457 will require school districts to convene for the purpose of selecting instructional materials, to notice the meetings and have them open to the public. The school districts must also provide access to all materials at least 20 days prior to the school board taking official action on instructional materials.

The Department of Education will be required to publish a list of materials that have been removed or discontinued by school boards as a result of an objection and disseminate the list to school districts for their consideration.

“In Florida, our parents have every right to be involved in their child’s education. We are not going to let politicians deny parents the right to know what is being taught in our schools. I’m proud to sign this legislation that ensures curriculum transparency,” Gov. DeSantis said.

School district library media center materials and assigned school or grade-level reading lists must also be reviewed by a district employee holding a valid educational media specialist certificate and require DOE to develop an online training program for librarians and media specialists.

Also part of the bill is the creation of 12-year term limits for school board members. Service of a term of office that began before Nov. 8, 2022, will not be counted toward the term limits.

The law goes into effect on July 1, 2022, the full bill can be read by clicking here.