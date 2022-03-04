DeSantis says he'll veto congressional map passed by House

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — The Republican-dominated Florida House tried — and failed — to please Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis. DeSantis tweeted his opposition to proposed congressional maps while representatives were in the process of debating them Friday.

I will veto the congressional reapportionment plan currently being debated by the House. DOA. — Ron DeSantis (@GovRonDeSantis) March 4, 2022

It was an unusual move by DeSantis to inject himself in the once-a-decade redrawing of political lines after the federal census is released. DeSantis said the bill would be dead on arrival.

The House later passed a bill on a 67-47 vote that approved a primary map that was introduced a week ago in an effort to appease the governor’s concerns about the constitutionality of a Black congressman's district. The Senate also passed the bill on a 24-15 vote, sending the bill to the governor.