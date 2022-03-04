Watch
DeSantis says he'll veto congressional map passed by House

Rebecca Blackwell/AP
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks during a news conference at Vizcaya Museum and Gardens, Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2022, in Miami. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)
Posted at 2:53 PM, Mar 04, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-04 14:58:50-05

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — The Republican-dominated Florida House tried — and failed — to please Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis. DeSantis tweeted his opposition to proposed congressional maps while representatives were in the process of debating them Friday.

It was an unusual move by DeSantis to inject himself in the once-a-decade redrawing of political lines after the federal census is released. DeSantis said the bill would be dead on arrival.

The House later passed a bill on a 67-47 vote that approved a primary map that was introduced a week ago in an effort to appease the governor’s concerns about the constitutionality of a Black congressman's district. The Senate also passed the bill on a 24-15 vote, sending the bill to the governor.

