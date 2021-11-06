DeSantis: Registered Republican voters now outnumber Democrats in Florida

Registered Republicans have surpassed Democrats in Florida for the first time in state history— the governor said Friday morning.

This will deal Democrats a sizable blow as the 2022 elections near. The latest official numbers from August showed the party with a shrinking lead of about 24,000. Democrats' margin was more than 650,000 in 2008.

"Our voters— they are going to vote," said DeSantis. "They are ready to vote, if we could do the midterm now we would the Congress, and the Senate and all this stuff."

Democrats recently criticized the governor for a new election reform package that is planned for 2022 saying it's driven by "political ambitions."