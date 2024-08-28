DeSantis plans to restart public hearing process on possible state park changes

LAKELAND, Fla. — After swift and bipartisan outrage erupted at a plan to change Florida state parks, Governor Ron DeSantis is expected to restart the process, Wednesday.

Capitol Reporter Forrest Saunders has confirmed, through a DeSantis administration official, Wednesday the governor will seek more public input on the project before possibly moving forward. The administration plans to restart the public hearing process at some point in 2025.

The Florida Department of Environmental Protection proposed the project last week. It was called the "Great Outdoors Initiative." The project would increase campsites, cabins, and lodges in state park properties and provide more park amenities, including pickleball, disc golf, golf, and paddling.

Nine parks across the state have proposed upgrades, including Honeymoon Island and Hillsborough River State Park.

DeSantis is attending a press conference in Winter Haven, Wednesday afternoon. He may address the controversy for the first time since the initiative's announcement.

