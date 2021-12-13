DeSantis gives state employees four-day holiday weekends to finish 2021

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Florida Governor Ron DeSantis announced Monday that state employees would have four-day holiday weekends to close out the year 2021.

The announcement from Gov. DeSantis gives state employees Dec. 23 and Dec. 30 the day off by closing all state offices those days. In total, state employees will have Dec. 23-24 and Dec. 30-31 off in addition to the weekends following the observed holidays on the Fridays of Christmas Eve and New Year's Eve.

“Our state employees worked hard throughout the year to ensure that Floridians were free to earn a living, to operate businesses, and to choose educational options tailored for their children,” said Gov. DeSantis.

State employees are given nine paid holidays a year: New Year's Day, Martin Luther King Jr. Day, Memorial Day, Independence Day, Labor Day, Veterans Day, Thanksgiving, the day after Thanksgiving and Christmas Day.

The additional closures are a part of those now.