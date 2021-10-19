DeSantis: Florida's seaports open, ready to meet holiday demands

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (WTXL) — Florida Governor Ron DeSantis announced Tuesday that Florida seaports have open capacity and can meet holiday demand.

Gov. DeSantis made the announcement while speaking at JAXPORT, where the port announced that they would be offering incentives to any company that chooses to bring its business to the port, freeing up backlogs at other ports while ensuring Americans are able to receive the goods they order faster.

"As the rest of the nation faces rampant inflation and businesses stare down unprecedented supply chain problems, our message is this: Florida is here, we have capacity, we have incentive packages to help businesses who want to move here and we are going to make sure Americans get their Christmas gifts this season," said Gov. DeSantis.

According to the Governor's Office, Florida’s unique geographical presence positions the state to accept diverted cargo from locations limited by supply chain delays and lost productivity.

Among the other ports that have additional capacity according to Gov. DeSantis are Port Everglades, Port Tampa Bay and Port Panama City.