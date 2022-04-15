DeSantis: Florida's March 2022 unemployment rate drops to 3.2 percent

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Gov. Ron DeSantis announced Friday that Florida's unemployment rate had fallen and there was job growth statewide.

In March 2022, Florida added 4,500 manufacturing jobs, which DeSantis called the largest single month of growth for Florida manufacturers since May 2020.

March also saw the state's unemployment rate drop by 0.1% to 3.2%, which is below the Bureau of Labor's national unemployment rate of 3.6%.

“The economic data underscores that Florida is outperforming the nation by protecting the freedom Floridians need to do business and drive economic success,” said Gov. DeSantis. “Industries like manufacturing continue to see growth because Florida prioritizes workforce development and expanding opportunities for businesses and families in our state.”

Between March 2021 and March 2022, Florida’s labor force grew by 325,000, or 3.2%, faster than the national labor force growth rate of 2.4% over the year.