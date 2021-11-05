DEP announces free admission to Florida State Parks on Veteran's Day

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The Florida Department of Environmental Protection announced Friday that they would be continuing their of offering free admission to Florida State Parks to all visitors on Veteran's Day in 2021.

“I salute all those who have sacrificed to protect our freedoms and way of life,” said DEP Secretary Shawn Hamilton. “Florida's beautiful state parks provide an abundance of opportunities for reflection and recreation. I hope everyone enjoys Veterans Day in their favorite state park, and that we all take the opportunity to thank our veterans for their service.”

Additionally, veterans enjoy a year-round 25% discount on Florida State Parks annual entrance passes. Veterans who have service-related injuries, as well as surviving spouses and parents of veterans who died in combat, also receive a free lifetime pass that waives the entry fee to all Florida State Parks.

“The Florida Park Service welcomes our nation’s veterans as visitors, volunteers and staff,” said Eric Draper, Director of Florida State Parks. “We are proud to offer free admission to our award-winning state parks in celebration of Veterans Day.”

Notable Florida State Parks in our area include:



Alfred B. Maclay Gardens State Park (Leon County)

Torreya State PArk (Liberty County)

Bald Point State Park (Franklin County)

Ecofina River State Park (Taylor County)

For a full list and to find a state park near you, click here.