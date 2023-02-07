Defense of Florida's Disney bill begins as criticism comes from Democrats, Republicans

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — The much-touted Disney bill, which strips away some of the company's special powers, is getting mixed reviews a day after its unveiling. The criticism is coming from the left and the right, with Democrats calling it a power grab and some Republicans dubbing it too weak.

The legislation, formally known as HB 9B, targets the Reedy Creek Improvement District, 40 square miles of land around the Orlando parks — which the company runs like a county government — for now.

"This takes their self-governance away," Rep. Fred Hawkins, R-Orlando, said. "It puts them on the same business playing field as your Universal Studios, your Sea World, your Busch Gardens."

Hawkins is the Republican tapped to carry the hefty bill. In its nearly 200 pages, he highlighted a few of the topline changes. Chief among them is a five-member state board to oversee the renamed district.

The governor would appoint people to fill the spots, with the Senate confirming. Disney would also retain its debt of more than a billion dollars without it falling on taxpayers.

That's not all.

The bill also includes various additional power restrictions.

In an email relased Tuesday afternoon, Gov. Ron DeSantis's Press Secretary Bryan Griffin called attention to Reedy Creek's loss of eminent domain and ability to construct things like an airport, nuclear plant and toll roads. He also said the revamped district could impose "taxes on Disney for road and infrastructure improvements outside of the District's boundaries."

You might think Disney is confounded by the changes but think again. Hawkins said he's been in contact and the company sounds agreeable.

"Spoke to them last night," Hawkins said. "Knowing that this is where we're at— I think they feel it's fair. I think it could have went a lot farther."

On record, Walt Disney World Resort president Jeff Vahle has only said that Disney is "monitoring the progression of the draft legislation."

Meanwhile, the governor’s office is chalking up a win, saying in a Monday statement: "Florida is dissolving the Corporate Kingdom and beginning a new era of accountability and transparency."

Democrats have started hammering the policy as punishment for Disney's speaking out against a new law regulating the discussion of gender identity in Florida schools.

State Rep. Anna Eskamani, D-Orlando, said this week that DeSantis was seeking to quash dissent.

"This is Gov. DeSantis asserting his punitive approach to censoring First Amendment rights," Eskamani said.

But far-right Republicans have gotten in on the criticism too. Former state representative turned Lake County GOP chair Anthony Sabatini is among them.

"Disney really didn't pay any repercussions, and I think that's where we're at right now," Sabatini said. "I think Disney won this battle, sadly."

The former lawmaker had little confidence the new state board would do much to rein in Disney's autonomy. He also noted many of Disney's tax privileges stay put.

"If this is the bill that passes, they're not being treated equally," Sabatini said. "They still have far more privileges and perks than any other company in the state of Florida."

Hawkins dismissed both criticisms. He considered the bill the right move. Taxpayers would be shielded from debt, and Disney's authority would be trimmed. The company would still able to bring that tourism magic to the state.

"I won't tell you who said it from Disney," Hawkins said, "but it's been a reoccurring theme of we just want to move on and have this behind us."

With a GOP supermajority friendly to the governor, the legislation is expected to get approval as early as Friday. DeSantis is then likely to sign it if lawmakers refrain from major changes. The policy has an immediate effect, though there will be a transition period for the new board to take over.