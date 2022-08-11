Date set for oral argument in legal battle over Marsy's Law

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — The legal battle between the City of Tallahassee and the Florida Police Benevolent Association over Marsy's Law has been scheduled for an oral argument in the Florida Supreme Court at 9 a.m. Oct. 3.

"A maximum of twenty minutes to the side is allowed for the argument, but counsel is expected to use only so much of the time as necessary," reads the Florida Supreme Court document.

The legal back and forth stems from three fatal officer-involved shootings in 2020.

After a Leon County Circuit Court Judge denied law enforcement protection under Marsy's Law, the Police Benevolent Association appealed and won in September 2020.

This case will determine if an officer can be a victim of a crime while on duty and if that will grant them protection.