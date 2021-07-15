Congressional App Challenge begins as way to encourage youth in coding

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — There is a new app challenge that is encouraging students to learn how to code.

Congressman Al Lawson announced the opening of the 2021 Congressional App Challenge Thursday.

The district-wide competition is hosted by members of Congress with a goal to engage students with STEM education.

Middle and high school students who reside or attend school in Florida's Fifth Congressional District can create and exhibit their software application, or "app."

Winning apps are eligible to be in the US Capitol Building and featured on the House of Representatives' website. Winning students will also be invited to the House of Code Capitol Hill Reception in Washington, D.C. Additional prizes will also be announced at a later date.

Interested students need to register and submit their app by November 1 and can do so by clicking here.