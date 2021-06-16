Watch
NewsFlorida News

Actions

Congress designating Pulse massacre site a national memorial

items.[0].image.alt
J. Scott Applewhite/AP
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., is joined by members after signing a bill to create the National Pulse Memorial to honor the victims of the 2016 mass shooting at the Pulse nightclub in Orlando, at the Capitol in Washington, Wednesday, June 16, 2021. From left are Rep. David Cicilline, D-R.I., Rep. Val Demings, D-Fla., Rep. Stephanie Murphy, D-Fla., Speaker Pelosi, Rep. Darren Soto, D-Fla., and Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz, D-Fla. It was the deadliest attack on the LGBTQ community in U.S. history, 49 people dead. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
Nancy Pelosi, David Cicilline, Val Demings, Stephanie Murphy, Darren Soto, Debbie Wasserman Schultz
Posted at 2:38 PM, Jun 16, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-16 14:38:40-04

WASHINGTON (AP) — House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has taken a formal step toward sending a bill to President Joe Biden that designates the site of the deadliest attack on the LGBTQ community in American history as a national memorial.

The measure creates the National Pulse Memorial at the site of the Pulse Nightclub in Orlando, Florida. That's where a gunman killed 49 people and wounded 53 others five years ago.

Congress finished the bill last week. Pelosi took the routine step of formally signing it at a ceremony where she said lawmakers must finally approve stronger background check requirements and other gun curbs.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
nnlw.png

News Literacy Project