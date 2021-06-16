Congress designating Pulse massacre site a national memorial

WASHINGTON (AP) — House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has taken a formal step toward sending a bill to President Joe Biden that designates the site of the deadliest attack on the LGBTQ community in American history as a national memorial.

The measure creates the National Pulse Memorial at the site of the Pulse Nightclub in Orlando, Florida. That's where a gunman killed 49 people and wounded 53 others five years ago.

Congress finished the bill last week. Pelosi took the routine step of formally signing it at a ceremony where she said lawmakers must finally approve stronger background check requirements and other gun curbs.