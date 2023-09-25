Comprehensive bonuses announced for new hires at Florida's Correctional Institutions; see how much

Florida Department of Corrections correctional officers will now start their careers at $22 an hour, or $48,620 annually.

Several facilities in the Big Bend are hiring.

The news release below details how much employees can make and where to apply.

NEWS RELEASE:

The Florida Department of Corrections (FDC) announces a landmark pay package for correctional officer new hires, including retention bonuses up to $6,000.

In addition to the comprehensive benefits offered to state of Florida employees, FDC correctional officers will start their careers at $22 an hour, or $48,620 annually. They will receive paid training, special high-risk retirement, and various opportunities for career advancement.

"There has been no better time than now to be a part of the Florida Department of Corrections,” said Florida Department of Corrections Secretary Ricky Dixon. "I express my sincere gratitude to our Governor and the Florida legislature for recognizing that an investment in corrections is an investment in public safety. I am thrilled to observe the favorable outcomes of these extraordinary incentives and retention measures, enabling us to attract and retain the best correctional professionals nationwide."

Selected institutions identified as "hard to fill" locations across the state offer $6,000 Retention Payments to certified correctional officers, sergeants, lieutenants, and captains. This comes in the form of a three-installment pay plan upon certification.

These qualifying institutions include:

Apalachee Correctional Institution (Sneads)

Columbia Correctional Institution (Lake City)

Florida State Prison (Raiford)

Franklin Correctional Institution (Carrabelle)

Gulf Correctional Institution (Wewahitchka)

Hamilton Correctional Institution (Jasper)

Jackson Correctional Institution (Malone)

Mayo Correctional Institution (Mayo)

Northwest Florida Reception Center (Chipley)

Reception and Medical Center (Lake Butler)

Santa Rosa Correctional Institution (Milton)

Suwannee Correctional Institution (Live Oak)

Taylor Correctional Institution (Perry)

Union Correctional Institution (Starke)

Wakulla Correctional Institution (Crawfordville)

Certified new hires are eligible to receive a $1,000 bonus at the following institutions:

Calhoun Correctional Institution (Blountstown)

Century Correctional Institution (Century)

Charlotte Correctional Institution (Punta Gorda)

Dade Correctional Institution (Florida City)

Everglades Correctional Institution (Miami)

Hardee Correctional Institution (Bowling Green)

Holmes Correctional Institution (Bonifay)

Liberty Correctional Institution (Bristol)

Lowell Correctional Institution (Ocala)

Madison Correctional Institution (Madison)

Martin Correctional Institution (Indiantown)

Okeechobee Correctional Institution (Okeechobee)

Tomoka Correctional Institution (Daytona Beach)

Walton Correctional Institution (DeFuniak Springs)

To learn more about FDC's career opportunities, visit FLDOCJOBS.com [fldocjobs.com].