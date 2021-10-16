Closer Look: Florida's congressional redistricting changes for 2022

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — As we approach election season, redistricting is top of mind with changes that could impact who represents you after 2022.

Redistricting refers to the redrawing of district lines that govern the control of elected officials that will go through a shift next year due to population changes found by the 2020 U.S. Census count.

This means there are some major changes coming to Florida voters in 2022, and it's something voters need to prepare for during the next election cycle.

Ahead of the election year, Cecile Scoon and members of the League of Women Voters work to inform people about changes ahead for the election year, including redistricting.

"There's going to be some elections of course but there's also redistricting, which happens every ten years after the census count," said Scoon.

Dr. Ed Moore is the retired President of the Independent Colleges and Universities of Florida and said Leon County could experience a dramatic shift when it comes to redistricting.

The largely Democratic county that's represented in the Florida house by Allison Tant, could be broken up with a shift towards more Republican lying communities.

"It cuts Leon County up," said Dr. Moore. "You could move that border either way, up down left or right and you're going to affect which district, if you live anywhere around these congressional borders, it's going to affect who your congressman is."

Shifts that will impact voters like Florida A&M University student Trenece Robertson.

Robertson was among the dozen of people who turned out for the League of Women Voters event on Friday.

"We have to stay vigilant even though election season isn't on and to just keep track of the laws that are being put into place," said Robertson.

The state will also add another congressman in the upcoming election, which brings the total to 28. Their district should cover the communities near the I-4 corridor in central Florida.