TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Current city of Tallahassee mayor John E. Dailey, current Leon County commissioner Kristin Dozier, Whitfield Leland III and Michael Ibrahim participated in a mayoral debate at the Capital City Country Club Tuesday.

Nearly 200 people attended the first debate between the candidates.

Homelessness and rise in crime in the city were some of the topics discussed by the candidates.