Citizen initiatives will be harder to get on Florida ballot

Pattie Steib
Florida State Capitol
Posted at 10:14 PM, May 07, 2021
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida Republicans have succeeded in making it more difficult for voters to change the state constitution.

Gov. Ron DeSantis signed a bill Friday that limits contributions by groups promoting ballot initiatives.

Political committees seeking to change the constitution are now limited to $3,000 individual contributions until their proposal is approved for the ballot.

Republicans argue that the new law is needed to keep out-of-state special interest money from influencing the state constitution, while Democrats call it a blatant attempt by the GOP to squash voters’ rights to implement policy Republicans refuse to consider.

