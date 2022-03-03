Watch
Casey DeSantis 'cancer-free' after treatment for breast cancer, governor says

Wife of Governor Ron DeSantis, Casey DeSantis, is shown, Wednesday, Jan. 9, 2019, in Miami. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)
Posted at 3:09 PM, Mar 03, 2022
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — In an announcement posted to social media Thursday, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis announced that his wife Casey DeSantis is now cancer-free.

"After going through both treatment and surgery for breast cancer, she is now considered cancer-free," Gov. DeSantis said.

Gov. DeSantis announced in October 2021 that his wife had been diagnosed with breast cancer.

Florida's First Lady responded to the video Gov. DeSantis posted with her gratitude for the positive news.

"There are no words to express how truly blessed, grateful and humbled I am to hear the words cancer-free," Casey DeSantis wrote in a tweet. "To those who are in the fight, know there is hope. Have faith and stay strong."

