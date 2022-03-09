Carlos G. Muñiz elected chief justice of Florida Supreme Court

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The Florida Supreme Court has elected its next chief justice.

The court announced in a news release Wednesday that Florida Supreme Court justice Carlos G. Muñiz was elected to chief justice of the Florida Supreme Court.

Muñiz, age 52, will serve as chief justice for a two-year term beginning July 1. He will succeed Charles T. Canady as chief justice.

Once he completes his term as chief justice, Canady will remain on the Florida Supreme Court as a justice.

The court stated Muñiz was appointed to the Florida Supreme Court on Jan. 22, 2019 by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis.

“I’m grateful for the privilege of serving in this capacity, and I join my colleagues in thanking Chief Justice Canady for his outstanding leadership,” Muñiz said in a statement in the news release. “Our Court’s focus will remain on serving the people of our great state and supporting all the judges and staff who work with us in the judicial branch to administer justice on a daily basis.”