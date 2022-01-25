Capsized boat found near Florida; 39 people missing

MIAMI (AP) — The U.S. Coast Guard is searching for 39 people missing for several days after a boat believed to be used for human smuggling capsized off Florida’s coast en route from the Bahamas.

The maritime security agency tweeted that a good Samaritan called the Coast Guard early Tuesday after rescuing a man clinging to the boat 45 miles east of Fort Pierce.

The man said he was part of a group of people who left the island of Bimini in the Bahamas on Saturday night. He said the boat capsized in severe weather.

The Coast Guard is calling it a suspected human smuggling case.