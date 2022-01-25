Watch
Capsized boat found near Florida; 39 people missing

One person was recused Tuesday
Marta Lavandier/AP
The U.S. Coast Guard ship Bernard C. Webber, leaves the coast guard base, Monday, July 19, 2021, in Miami Beach, Fla. The U.S. Coast Guard is searching for 39 people after a good Samaritan rescued a man clinging to a boat off the coast of Florida. (AP Photo/Marta Lavandier)
Posted at 6:49 PM, Jan 25, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-25 18:49:13-05

MIAMI (AP) — The U.S. Coast Guard is searching for 39 people missing for several days after a boat believed to be used for human smuggling capsized off Florida’s coast en route from the Bahamas.

The maritime security agency tweeted that a good Samaritan called the Coast Guard early Tuesday after rescuing a man clinging to the boat 45 miles east of Fort Pierce.

The man said he was part of a group of people who left the island of Bimini in the Bahamas on Saturday night. He said the boat capsized in severe weather.

The Coast Guard is calling it a suspected human smuggling case.

