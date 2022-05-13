Byrd appointed as Florida's next secretary of state

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis announced his appointment to be the state's next secretary of state.

DeSantis announced Friday that Cord Byrd will be Florida’s next secretary of state.

Byrd replaces outgoing secretary of state Laurel M. Lee.

According to an Associated Press report Thursday, Lee submitted her resignation letter earlier this week and her last day will be Monday.

Byrd, a Republican, has served as a Florida House of Representative member since 2016.

He currently represents Nassau and parts of Duval County in the state House of Representatives.

The secretary of state oversees elections in the state.

“Cord Byrd has been an ally of freedom and democracy in the Florida Legislature, and I am confident he will carry that mission forward as Secretary of State,” according to a statement attributed to DeSantis. “I look forward to his successes ensuring Florida’s elections remain safe, secure and well-administered.”

DeSantis, a Republican, appointed Lee to the secretary of state position in 2019.