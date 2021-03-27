Business owner guilty of $2M in coronavirus relief fraud

MIAMI (AP) — A Florida business owner has been convicted of illegally receiving more than $2 million in coronavirus relief funds.

Court records show a federal jury in Fort Myers found 35-year-old Casey David Crowther guilty Friday of bank fraud, making a false statement to a lending institution and two counts of money laundering.

A criminal complaint says Crowther applied for a loan last April on behalf of his roofing company. Shortly after receiving the money, the complaint says Crowther spent $690,000 on a 40-foot catamaran and paid $100,000 to a former business partner.