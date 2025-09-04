BREAKING: 11th Circuit Court of Appeals blocks closure of Alligator Alcatraz per AG Uthmeier

Update:

We're learning more details on the order from the Eleventh Circuit regarding the closure of Alligator Alcatraz. In the order, Judges said Florida and DHS are likely to win their appeal, because the project doesn’t yet count as a “major federal action” under environmental law — since no federal money has actually been spent on it.

Florida officials argued that dismantling the facility would cost taxpayers $15-$20 million. They also claimed closing the facility would limit their ability to handle what Governor Ron DeSantis has called an "immigration crisis of unprecedented magnitude." The court agreed, saying without the facility, the state's immigration system could be pushed "to a breaking point."

In all, this means the immigration detention center will stay open while the case plays out.

Original:

On Thursday, Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier announced on X that the 11th Circuit Court of Appeals has blocked Judge Williams' order to close Alligator Alcatraz.

Uthmeier says the order prevents the proceeding of the case from continuing until the appeal process is complete.

On August 21st, Judge Williams issued a preliminary injunction halting further expansion of an immigration detention center built in the middle of the Florida Everglades.

The detention was built in June and was designed to hold up to 3,000 detainees in temporary tent structures.

