Biden approves major disaster declaration for Broward County

President Joe Biden approved federal disaster assistance for Broward County on Friday, providing federal money to individuals that were affected by flooding, tornadoes and severe storms between April 12 and April 14.

The federal assistance, which was also made available to state and eligible local governments, includes grants for temporary housing, home repairs, low-cost loans to cover uninsured property losses and other programs set to assist business owners and individuals recover from disaster impacts.

Certain private nonprofit organizations also have access to the federal funding on a cost-sharing basis for the repair or replacement of facilities damaged by severe weather and emergency work.

Federal funding is also available for hazard mitigation measure statewide on a cost-sharing basis.

Those that are eligible may apply for the federal disaster assistance by registering online at DisasterAssistance.gov, by calling 800-621-3362 or by using the FEMA app.