Watch
NewsFlorida News

Actions

Authorized burns in Jefferson, Hamilton, Suwannee counties

Burns occurred in Fla. counties Monday
items.[0].image.alt
Paulo Salazar
Controlled Burn
Controlled Burn
Posted at 5:00 PM, Dec 27, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-27 17:00:11-05

The Florida Forest Service announced on social media Monday multiple authorized prescribed burns in the north Florida region.

Area counties Hamilton, Suwannee and Jefferson had authorized burns.

A 200-acre burn in Jefferson County occurred on Fulford Road and Boston Road.

Burns in Baker, Bradford, Columbia, and Union counties also occurred Monday.

According to the FFS, 163 pile burns were active Monday afternoon.

Agricultural burning, silvicultural burning, land clearing, pile burning and acreage burning require a burn authorization from the Florida Forest Service.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Apps

ABC 27 Streaming