Authorized burns in Jefferson, Hamilton, Suwannee counties

The Florida Forest Service announced on social media Monday multiple authorized prescribed burns in the north Florida region.

Area counties Hamilton, Suwannee and Jefferson had authorized burns.

A 200-acre burn in Jefferson County occurred on Fulford Road and Boston Road.

Jefferson County 200 acres @ Fulford Rd and Boston Rd December 27, 2021

Burns in Baker, Bradford, Columbia, and Union counties also occurred Monday.

According to the FFS, 163 pile burns were active Monday afternoon.

Agricultural burning, silvicultural burning, land clearing, pile burning and acreage burning require a burn authorization from the Florida Forest Service.