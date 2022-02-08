Area communities impacted by Hurricane Michael awarded funding from state of Florida

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The state of Florida awarded $17,490,600 to area communities for disaster recovery and readiness.

The funding was provided in wake of damage caused by Hurricane Michael, a category 5 tropical cyclone, that impacted the state’s panhandle region in October 2018.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis announced the funding initiative Tuesday.

In Franklin County, the city of Apalachicola was awarded $90,966 to install a permanent generator to provide backup power to the city’s police department and fire station.

Gadsden County’s city of Gretna was awarded $106,218 to install five permanent generators at lift stations to maintain constant power and another $20,001 to install a permanent generator at their police station.

Jackson County’s town of Malone is set to receive $20,001 to install a generator and fuel tank to provide continuous power to a fire station in the event of a disaster, while the city of Marianna is budgeted to receive $2,469,856 to design and construct box culverts along Kelson Avenue that will allow the city to eliminate future street flooding and enhance stormwater flow.

Jackson Hospital, located in Marianna, was awarded $1,223,837 to construct an emergency backup water system capable of supplying the hospital’s water demands in a disaster.

Other communities in Bay, Calhoun and Washington counties were awarded funding by the state.

The governor's office notes in a press release funding was possible through the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity’s (DEO) Rebuild Florida Hazard Mitigation Grant Match Program.

“Repairing and strengthening infrastructure in the communities impacted by Hurricane Michael will help minimize the impacts of future disasters,” according to a statement attributed to DeSantis.