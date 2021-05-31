Watch
Amid grief, manhunt in Miami continues for 3 shooters

Lynne Sladky/AP
Law enforcement officials work the scene of a shooting outside a banquet hall near Hialeah, Fla., Sunday, May 30, 2021. Two people died and an estimated 20 to 25 people were injured in a shooting outside a banquet hall in South Florida, police said. The gunfire erupted early Sunday at the El Mula Banquet Hall in northwest Miami-Dade County, near Hialeah, police told news outlets. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Posted at 3:19 PM, May 31, 2021
MIAMI (AP) — A manhunt is continuing into Memorial Day for three masked suspects who opened fire early Sunday morning outside a Miami banquet hall.

Two men died and 21 others were wounded in a shooting authorities said had spread terror and grief through their communities.

On Monday, police released a snippet from a surveillance video that showed a white SUV driving into an alley at the strip mall housing the El Mula Banquet Hall in northwest Miami-Dade.

Three people get out the vehicle, one gripping a handgun, while the other two carried what police described as “assault-style rifles.” Police are appealing for the community’s help in tracking down the shooters.

